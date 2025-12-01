Omnicom layoffs: Marketing giant to cut over 4,000 jobs, close several brands after Interpublic Group's takeover move

Omnicom layoffs: Global marketing and communications giant, Omnicom Group, is set to cut more than 4,000 jobs and close several agency brands after Interpublic Group's $13.5 billion takeover move, Financial Times reported, citing company executives on Monday, 1 December 2025.

According to the news portal's report, the advertising industry is in the face of an artificial intelligence (AI) revamp where the creative production and technology giants like Meta are making it easier for businesses to churn out ads at a rapid scale and speed.

Omnicom's John Wren said that the company's move to cut more than 4,000 jobs would be part of the IPG integration, and would mainly be for the administrative roles and for some leadership positions.