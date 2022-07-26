Omnicom Media Group India hires Anand Chakravarthy as chief growth officer

Omnicom Media Group India hires Anand Chakravarthy as chief growth officer2 min read . 11:25 AM IST
- Chakravarthy will report to Kartik Sharma, group CEO of OMG India.
Omnicom Media Group (OMG) India has appointed Anand Chakravarthy as its new chief growth officer. He will report to Kartik Sharma, group CEO of OMG India.
Omnicom Media Group (OMG) India has appointed Anand Chakravarthy as its new chief growth officer. He will report to Kartik Sharma, group CEO of OMG India.
Chakravarthy will use his industry experience to create new opportunities for growth and play an instrumental role in shaping OMG India’s future trajectory.
Chakravarthy will use his industry experience to create new opportunities for growth and play an instrumental role in shaping OMG India’s future trajectory.
He has about 24 years of experience in the media and advertising industry, having worked with many reputable businesses like Essence Global, Wavemaker and Reliance Broadcast Network etc.
“I am delighted to welcome Chakravarthy on board. His extensive knowledge, values-based leadership style and commitment to delivering results will undoubtedly be a great asset to our business going forward. His work speaks for itself and shows that he has the propensity to lead and help companies capitalise on new growth opportunities in an emerging market," Kartik Sharma said.
With experience in marketing, advertising, media and entrepreneurship, his strength lies in his ability to formulate crucial strategies that help businesses scale up and become sustainable in an extremely competitive market. Across his repertoire of experience, he has worked with both global and Indian brands, including several leading D2C brands in India.
“I am thrilled to be a part of the company and getting the opportunity to work with Sharma and his leadership team, for whom I have immense respect. The company is recognized globally for its thought leadership and building future forward capabilities - a critical need in the industry today. Working in this ecosystem with this team and leveraging these capabilities to help brands evolve without any limitations is a fantastic opportunity. I look forward to fully committing to its vision and pushing the boundaries of innovation and growth," Chakravarthy said.
The digital advertising industry had a market size of ₹21,353 crore in 2021 from ₹15,782 crore in 2020. The industry was growing at 35.3%, said Dentsu India’s report.