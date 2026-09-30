As brands demand more ads, Omnicom turns India into a ‘content factory’

India is taking on a bigger share of global advertising work as artificial intelligence makes it faster and cheaper for brands to create, adapt and distribute ads at scale.
For Omnicom Production, the global content and production business of New York-headquartered marketing and communications group Omnicom, that shift is translating into more global work and hiring in India.
Sergio Lopez, global chief executive of Omnicom Production, said the company is expanding its workforce in India, which now has about 1,000 employees, as it builds what he calls a “content factory” model. Clients such as L’Oréal, Philips, BMW and Electrolux are adopting the model, he said.