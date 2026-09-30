As brands demand more ads, Omnicom turns India into a ‘content factory’

India is taking on a bigger share of global advertising work as artificial intelligence makes it faster and cheaper for brands to create, adapt and distribute ads at scale.
India is taking on a bigger share of global advertising work as artificial intelligence makes it faster and cheaper for brands to create, adapt and distribute ads at scale.
For Omnicom Production, the global content and production business of New York-headquartered marketing and communications group Omnicom, that shift is translating into more global work and hiring in India.
For Omnicom Production, the global content and production business of New York-headquartered marketing and communications group Omnicom, that shift is translating into more global work and hiring in India.
Sergio Lopez, global chief executive of Omnicom Production, said the company is expanding its workforce in India, which now has about 1,000 employees, as it builds what he calls a “content factory” model. Clients such as L’Oréal, Philips, BMW and Electrolux are adopting the model, he said.
If a company is launching a new shampoo, for example, instead of making one television advertisement, a content factory can create dozens of versions of the campaign: a short video for Instagram, another for YouTube, different product images for an ecommerce site, versions in different languages and ads tailored to different groups of consumers.
Over the last 17 months, India has taken on approximately 30% of the international work volume, while accounting for just 20% of the overall team. “This reflects the growing role of India as a key delivery hub for global operations…We are creating 100+ new jobs in India next year as a result of incremental client work streams on the back of an already significant expansion of 35% over the last 12 months,” he said.
More ads, same budgets
The change is being driven by a basic mismatch: brands want far more advertising content without significantly increasing what they spend on producing it.
“We are moving more work to the country as instead of making one advertisement at a time, companies are now building systems that can make hundreds or even thousands of versions quickly. People are working alongside technology to create the material, change it for different audiences and put it on the right platform,” Lopez said in an interview with Mint.
India is becoming a larger part of Omnicom Production’s content business because of its large digital market, growing ecommerce sector, technology workforce and creator economy, Lopez said.
“Indian teams are increasingly working on campaigns for overseas markets instead of only producing advertisements for India. The country is being used as a place from which advertising work is being created for the rest of the world. India has to stop seeing itself as an offshore centre and establish itself as a hub,” Lopez added.
The expansion comes as Omnicom integrates IPG and removes overlapping roles in some markets. Lopez said some countries are seeing consolidation, particularly in senior positions, while India continues to hire as more work is moved into the country.
Following the merger of Omnicom and IPG Mediabrands in 2025, its Indian teams are still growing and increasingly working on campaigns for other countries, Lopez said. “Client budgets are not growing but the scope is skyrocketing,” he said.
Brands are not necessarily spending much more on advertising. Instead, they are asking agencies to produce much more from the same budgets, and artificial intelligence (AI) is helping them do that, Lopez said.
That demand is also being amplified by the fragmentation of advertising platforms. A brand that once needed a television commercial and a handful of versions for print or other media may now need different versions for Instagram, YouTube, ecommerce websites, connected TVs, and other platforms.
The same campaign may also need to be adapted for different products, languages, countries or groups of customers.
“It’s not an atelier and neither is it just manual craftsmanship. Production is becoming a very well-oiled machine that requires creativity, automation and a lot of data,” Lopez said.
Omnicom reported $17.27 billion in revenue in 2025, up 10.1% from $15.69 billion in 2024. Its media and advertising business generated $10.02 billion in revenue in 2025. The company does not separately report revenue for its production business.
Multiplying workload
The shift is taking place as more advertising spending moves online. Digital advertising reached ₹71,621 crore in India in 2025, accounting for about 59% of the country’s total advertising market, according to the dentsu-e4m Digital Advertising Report 2026. Social media accounted for 29% of digital advertising, online video 28% and paid search 23%.
Advertising on e-commerce and retail media reached ₹10,257 crore in 2025, up 27% from a year earlier, according to Madison World. Advertising on quick-commerce platforms such as Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart rose to ₹4,000 crore from ₹1,325 crore in 2024. Madison expects quick-commerce advertising to reach ₹6,000 crore in 2026.
Lopez said the growth in e-commerce is increasing the amount of content brands need to produce. India’s e-commerce market grew substantially last year and could grow another 20-25% this year, he said. “If commerce is growing at that pace, advertisers also need to create and adapt substantially more content, without being able to increase production budgets.”
Omnicom Production handles about 30,000 briefs a year, Lopez said. AI is already being used for some work behind the scenes, including preparing estimates, finding people for projects and managing the steps involved in producing an advertisement. “Work that once took days or weeks to produce in several versions can increasingly be completed in hours,” Lopez said.
But more advertising does not automatically mean more attention.
Lopez said consumers are becoming less patient with advertisements that are irrelevant or repeated too often, particularly on connected TV. The challenge for brands, therefore, is not simply to make more advertisements but to ensure that the additional content is useful and relevant to the person seeing it.
The next shift could come from AI tools that act on behalf of consumers, Lopez said. AI tools are increasingly being used to search for products, compare options and help people buy things.
That could eventually change what happens after an advertisement is seen. A consumer may no longer need to visit a brand or retailer’s website after seeing an ad; instead, an AI tool could find the product and help complete the purchase.