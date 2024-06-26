On day of fatal BP refinery blast, 3,712 safety alarms and one unsent email
Jenny Strasburg , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 26 Jun 2024, 04:45 PM IST
SummaryThe company played down worker concerns, missing multiple opportunities to prevent a September 2022 explosion that killed two brothers, government investigators found.
BP supervisors played down workers’ concerns about an Ohio refinery spiraling into chaos, missing multiple opportunities to prevent a September 2022 explosion that killed two brothers, federal investigators found in a new report this week.
