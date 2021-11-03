Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kalyan Jewellers Ltd today informed the stock exchanges that it has been witnessing a strong momentum in footfalls and revenue for the past three quarters, starting from the same period during the last financial year (Q3FY21). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The traction, Kalyan Jewellers said has continued during this festive season, with October registering good sales momentum.

On Dhanteras, the company registered higher footfalls both from existing as well as new customers, resulting in robust revenue growth.

“While the sales momentum in the plain gold segment continued, we also witnessed a significant increase in the studded jewellery category," Kalyan Jewellers said in a statement.

This season, Kalyan Jewellers introduced new collections in both gold as well as studded jewellery categories. The all-new Sankalp line of designs introduced earlier this quarter, featured region specific traditional plain gold jewellery.

The company has also launched Vedha, a precious-stone studded heritage jewellery collection, further bolstering our studded product portfolio.

The Middle East markets have also been vibrant from the start of this festive season and on Dhanteras.