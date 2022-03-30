New Delhi: State-run ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL) on Wednesday said O.N. Gyani has taken over as the director (operations) on the board of the company.

In a statement, the company said: "Gyani has rich experience of more than three decades in diverse aspects of reservoir and production management of onshore and offshore fields in ONGC, JV and OVL."

Prior to joining OVL, he was the asset manager of the onshore asset – Mehsana. The company statement said that he steered the asset to reverse the declining trend of production from matured fields and prepared a roadmap for unlocking the true potential of the asset.

Prior to leading Mehsana asset, he headed the Institute of Reservoir Studies (IRS) and managed reservoir health along with development planning by formulating increased oil recovery (IPO)/enhanced oil recovery (EOR) schemes of all major assets.

During the same period, ER policy was implemented by the government and he played pivotal role in screening and expansion of EOR projects within and outside ONGC. He has diverse experience in screening, designing and implementing thermal, chemical and gas-based EOR in different fields.

He was also involved in evaluation of carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) project for implementation in western India.

Gyani started his career in 1987 as petroleum engineer from Indian School of Mines. He has diverse professional experience in majority of ONGC Assets -- Cauvery, Rajahmundry, Assam, Ankleshwar, Cambay and B&S. He raised oil production to peak level during his tenure in several assets.

He also contributed significantly in field growth through meticulous performance evaluation. Gyani is well known for his experience in reservoir management, field development and EOR domain, both as head of institute and asset manager.

ONGC Videsh Limited, a miniratna company the under the administrative control of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, is the wholly owned subsidiary and overseas arm of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC). The primary business of ONGC Videsh is to prospect for oil and gas acreages outside India, including exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

It owns participating interests in 35 oil and gas assets in 15 countries and produced about 30.3% of oil and 23.7% of oil and natural gas of India’s domestic production in 2019-20. In terms of reserves and production, ONGC Videsh is the second largest petroleum company of India, next only to its parent ONGC.

