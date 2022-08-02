‘On track to achieve 10k cr sales in FY23’

“We have done just over ₹2,500 crore sales bookings in Q1, which is typically considered to be a slow quarter, and we are on track to meet our FY23 objective of ₹10,000 crore of booking value. Our big priority is business development, and we will continue to add new projects both through acquisitions and partnership," said Pirojsha Godrej, executive chairman, Godrej Properties said in an interview.