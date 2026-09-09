ONDC rethinks retail, shifts focus to improving logistics and mobility

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), the government-backed digital infrastructure to democratize e-commerce, is shifting its focus to logistics, mobility, and transport, while adopting a more targeted approach to retail.
The objective is now primarily to aggregate farmers’ produce and bring it online to give them wider access to buyers, as well as to bring made-in-India products, particularly through DigiHaat, to the open network. Logistics, auto bookings and ticketing are emerging as other key areas, according to three people familiar with the strategy.