ONDC plans partnerships to develop new solutions: Koshy2 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2022, 12:59 AM IST
- The protocol seeks to allow anyone to create their e-commerce marketplace and tap into the ONDC network to get sellers
NEW DELHI : The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), a non-profit entity set up by the Union government’s department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, is planning a series of partnerships with various agencies to activate enablements in various domains. For instance, ONDC partnered with the National Bank For Agriculture And Rural Development (Nabard) last week to host the Nabard-ONDC Grand Challenge for enabling e-commerce in agriculture.The ONDC protocol was framed to enable online retail across sectors wherein the sellers aren’t owned by any particular private party.