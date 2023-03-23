ONDC to focus on expanding open mobility in Bengaluru, onboards Namma Yatri

ONDC to focus on expanding open mobility in Bengaluru, onboards Namma Yatri2 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 07:05 PM IST
Following its launch in Bengaluru, ONDC looks to offer the open mobility service in other cities as well, offering mobility solutions charging zero commission to customers
The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), launched last year to enable small merchants across India tap into the e-commerce segment, on Thursday announced that it has onboarded auto-rickshaw booking application, ‘Namma Yatri’ on its platform as a step to foray into the mobility space.
