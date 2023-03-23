ONDC to focus on expanding open mobility in Bengaluru, onboards Namma Yatri

“An open mobility network on ONDC will build a large ecosystem of customers and service providers, fuelling many innovations & possibilities. First, it increases customer convenience by digitising and integrating all mobility services. Then, it provides equal opportunities to mobility players of all sizes and between existing and new players," said T Koshy, ONDC’s chief executive, adding, “it amplifies the impact and the leverage of public transportation systems. What UPI and NPCI did to digital payments, ONDC intends to do for mobility."