One French company’s lonely struggle to survive fierce competition from China
After China destroyed Europe’s solar-panel industry, the continent struggles with an onslaught against other green sectors.
PARIS—French solar-panel company Photowatt once powered Europe’s ambition to become a renewables manufacturing giant, one that would provide the technology to help achieve the continent’s far-reaching climate goals. Today, Photowatt is instead hanging by a thread, a potent symbol of the West’s struggles to fend off fierce competition from China.