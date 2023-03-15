Global influencer marketing platform, One Impression on Wednesday said it raised a whopping $10 million in Series A funding led by South Korean gaming major KRAFTON, Inc. One Impression plans to use the proceeds to expand its offerings, accelerate product development, and grow its presence in international markets, starting with Southeast Asia and the UAE.

Earlier, the company raised $1 million in January last year from top angel investors such as Peeyush Bansal (Founder Lenskart), Anupam Mittal (CEO, People Group), and celebrities such as Olympian Neeraj Chopra, Comedian Zakir Khan amongst others.

With this fresh capital, the company’s goal is to reach $40 million in ARR by 2024.

Founder & CEO of One Impression, Apaksh Gupta, said that “We truly believe that technology will bring the next phase of growth for the creator ecosystem. We are thrilled to join hands with KRAFTON in our growth journey. We believe that this partnership will help us accelerate our mission of being the global flag bearer of the creator economy. The ecosystem currently lacks a structured platform and our products will enable speed, scale, science, and reliability for all stakeholders in the industry, helping unlock the true power of this industry."

One Impression, founded by the brother duo - Apaksh Gupta and Jivesh Gupta - aims to democratise the influencer marketing economy by creating a full-stack platform helping businesses plan and drive their influencer campaigns at scale.

While Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of KRAFTON, Inc. India, said, “The creator ecosystem is at the cusp of a revolution. It holds massive untapped potential, and we believe that One Impression is rightly positioned to be a global leader in the influencer industry. One Impression has an ambitious vision for the space, and we are delighted to support them in their journey."

He further commented, “At KRAFTON, we are committed to the Indian market and see tremendous potential here. We have invested around $100M in various Indian Startups since 2021. And our investment in One Impression is a step towards augmenting this ecosystem and creating opportunities of growth"

In a statement, it said, the platform already transacts with tens of thousands of creators ranging from top celebrities to nano influencers generating over 100,000+ content pieces for 500+ brands in over 10 languages.

One Impression helps brands instantly discover relevant creators from over 7 million creators globally across leading social media platforms. It boasts a 3x faster turnaround time, providing brands with quick access to creators of interest. Additionally, the platform provides best-in-class creator pricing, seamless on-time campaign delivery, and real-time tracking of campaign performance, enabling brands to make data-backed decisions.