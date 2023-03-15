One Impression raises $10 mn in series A funding round led by KRAFTON2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 10:51 PM IST
- One Impression plans to use the proceeds to expand its offerings, accelerate product development, and grow its presence in international markets, starting with Southeast Asia and the UAE.
Global influencer marketing platform, One Impression on Wednesday said it raised a whopping $10 million in Series A funding led by South Korean gaming major KRAFTON, Inc. One Impression plans to use the proceeds to expand its offerings, accelerate product development, and grow its presence in international markets, starting with Southeast Asia and the UAE.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×