One Impression raises $10 mn in series A funding round led by KRAFTON

Founder & CEO of One Impression, Apaksh Gupta, said that “We truly believe that technology will bring the next phase of growth for the creator ecosystem. We are thrilled to join hands with KRAFTON in our growth journey. We believe that this partnership will help us accelerate our mission of being the global flag bearer of the creator economy. The ecosystem currently lacks a structured platform and our products will enable speed, scale, science, and reliability for all stakeholders in the industry, helping unlock the true power of this industry."