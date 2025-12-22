Sterling Anderson clashed with Elon Musk and left Tesla to launch a startup that has put self-driving trucks on the road. This summer he took a top job at General Motors.
One of Elon Musk’s old enemies joins the race to run GM
SummaryRobotics guru Sterling Anderson is now one of General Motors’ top executives—and shaking up the ranks.
Sterling Anderson clashed with Elon Musk and left Tesla to launch a startup that has put self-driving trucks on the road. This summer he took a top job at General Motors.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More