One Oyo exec might make ₹1,100 cr on IPO

Chief financial officer Abhishek Gupta holds 309 Esops worth more than ₹130 crore. He is a chartered accountant and joined the company in 2015 after working with General Electric International Inc., GE India Industrial Pvt. Ltd and Philips India Ltd. Maninder Gulati, chief strategy officer, although not listed among the key managerial personnel in the draft prospectus, holds stock options worth more than ₹100 crore.