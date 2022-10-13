One place where the rules actually apply to Elon Musk

Most analysts say Mr. Musk had the much weaker case, but Chancellor McCormick never did, even as her decisions indicated he didn’t stand much of a chance. She refused many of his requests for data and documents that could have devolved into a wild-goose chase. She also surprised observers last week by granting his motion to postpone the corporate trial of the century after Mr. Musk pledged to buy Twitter for $54.20 a share and honor the agreement that he had already signed. His lawyers said the deal would close around Oct. 28, so she’s letting them make it happen by 5 p.m. that day—or else make plans for a November court date.

