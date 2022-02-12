One way to spend less: Spread out your paychecks

According to the new research, receiving daily paychecks appears to cause people to spend more money than those who are paid less frequently. “When people are paid more frequently they tend to spend more on the margins, maybe buying a latte when they otherwise wouldn’t," says Wendy De La Rosa, an assistant professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School and a co-author of the study. Prof. De La Rosa adds that study participants said that receiving daily paychecks made them feel wealthier and more certain about their ability to cover expenses.