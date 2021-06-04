One year on, many flyers yet to get refunds from airlines

AirAsia India said in a statement that it has processed refunds for 99% of the over 240,000 PNRs impacted due to cancelled flights, and the amounts were processed to the original source—the passenger’s account or credit card, or returned to the online or offline travel agent. “For the remaining 1% guests, we reached out repeatedly through email and SMSes on contact details registered with us, but we are still awaiting certain details, such as bank account information."