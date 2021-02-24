OnePlus co-founder's venture Nothing joins hands with Teenage Engineering

London, UK: Nothing , a new London-based consumer technology company co-founded by former co-founder of OnePlus, announced Teenage Engineering as a founding partner of the company.

Teenage Engineering is a Stockholm-based company known for its craftsmanship and specialisation in industrial design. The company’s first product, the portable wonder synthesizer OP-1, was launched in 2010 and is still used by world-famous musicians today. This also gives us a strong hint that Nothing might introduce audio products in future.

“I’m really excited to welcome teenage engineering to the growing Nothing family. They consist of some of the best designers and creatives that I’ve had the pleasure of working with. Together, we’ve created a product roadmap that’s unique and true to Nothing’s vision," said Carl Pei, CEO & co-founder of Nothing.

Jesper Kouthoofd, co-founder & CEO of teenage engineering, is the Creative Lead and the visionary behind Nothing’s design world, while Tom Howard has been appointed as Head of Design of Nothing.

“When Carl first told me about Nothing’s vision I remember being super excited thinking about how this would be translated into the design identity of the products. After months of research and development, we are now in a place where I believe we will have something exciting to show to the world," said Jesper Kouthoofd, Founding Partner & Creative Lead of Nothing.

Nothing will be releasing its first products in the coming months.

The company recently announced that it is opening up for its community to invest as part of its Series A. So far, over 20,000 people have signed up for early access with a registered interest close to $30 million in total. This community funding round will be carried out through a crowdfund campaign starting on 2 March.

