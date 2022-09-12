OnePlus launches new ad campaign with Shahid, Mira Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor said, “We are living in a digital age where people across all age groups are quite invested in content consumption and might just miss out on celebrating milestone events with families. I firmly believe that the festive season is an apt occasion to remind people to switch off from their digital world and further strengthen their family bond by celebrating with their loved ones. The campaign has been beautifully crafted that leaves a strong message to bring families together and showcases how its connectivity with other smart features can make life easier."Mira Kapoor added, “Celebrating special occasions with family is a significant aspect of our lives and should be an experience to cherish for life. With its novel take on how families should come together to celebrate, OnePlus is bringing a refreshing take to the tech segment on how tech users can enjoy their lives with conscious use of their tech products, particularly on occasions that are meant to prioritise time with your dear ones."Ishita Grover, director, marketing communications for the firm in India, said, “We want our users to not miss out on the beautiful moments in life and much of these might be best enjoyed in living those moments by truly bonding with our loved ones. We launched the campaign to provide our community with an insight on defining quality moments in life by choosing to disconnect from their smart TVs and offer them a perspective on digital consumption. We hope that our community will thoroughly enjoy this unique ad film and resonate with it."Saurabh Kapoor, director of brand and category management for the company added, “Through the campaign, our intent is to further strengthen the relationship with our community and help them make mindful choices in life."