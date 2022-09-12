OnePlus launches new ad campaign with Shahid, Mira Kapoor

OnePlus launches new ad campaign with Shahid, Mira Kapoor1 min read . 12:33 PM IST
The smart television market share in India’s overall television market grew 33% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2022 to reach 89%, its highest ever.
The smart television market share in India’s overall television market grew 33% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2022 to reach 89%, its highest ever.
NEW DELHI: OnePlus, a Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer, today launched a campaign with actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor. The campaign, ‘Stay Connected. Stay Smarter’ will have the actor and his wife featuring the company’s ‘U1S’ television in an advertainment which encourages the community to bond with their loved ones by disconnecting from their televisions.
NEW DELHI: OnePlus, a Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer, today launched a campaign with actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor. The campaign, ‘Stay Connected. Stay Smarter’ will have the actor and his wife featuring the company’s ‘U1S’ television in an advertainment which encourages the community to bond with their loved ones by disconnecting from their televisions.
The ad film begins with Mira watching content on their television in their home decked up for the festive period when Shahid enters the living room and is attempting to convey an important message to Mira. All this while she is engrossed in the TV’s functions. He highlights how it is a special time of the year and points at the TV subtly implying the need to disconnect. The film concludes with her using a voice assistant to switch off the TV.
The ad film begins with Mira watching content on their television in their home decked up for the festive period when Shahid enters the living room and is attempting to convey an important message to Mira. All this while she is engrossed in the TV’s functions. He highlights how it is a special time of the year and points at the TV subtly implying the need to disconnect. The film concludes with her using a voice assistant to switch off the TV.
The campaign has been conceptualized by Utsav Gokani and created in partnership with Media Monks and is directed by Suraj Wanvari.
Shahid Kapoor said, “We are living in a digital age where people across all age groups are quite invested in content consumption and might just miss out on celebrating milestone events with families. I firmly believe that the festive season is an apt occasion to remind people to switch off from their digital world and further strengthen their family bond by celebrating with their loved ones. The campaign has been beautifully crafted that leaves a strong message to bring families together and showcases how its connectivity with other smart features can make life easier."Mira Kapoor added, “Celebrating special occasions with family is a significant aspect of our lives and should be an experience to cherish for life. With its novel take on how families should come together to celebrate, OnePlus is bringing a refreshing take to the tech segment on how tech users can enjoy their lives with conscious use of their tech products, particularly on occasions that are meant to prioritise time with your dear ones."Ishita Grover, director, marketing communications for the firm in India, said, “We want our users to not miss out on the beautiful moments in life and much of these might be best enjoyed in living those moments by truly bonding with our loved ones. We launched the campaign to provide our community with an insight on defining quality moments in life by choosing to disconnect from their smart TVs and offer them a perspective on digital consumption. We hope that our community will thoroughly enjoy this unique ad film and resonate with it."Saurabh Kapoor, director of brand and category management for the company added, “Through the campaign, our intent is to further strengthen the relationship with our community and help them make mindful choices in life."
According to Counterpoint Research, the smart television market share in India’s overall television market grew 33% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2022 to reach 89%, its highest ever. According to the research from the company’s IoT Service, Chinese brand Xiaomi led the smart TV market during the quarter with a 14.3% share, followed by Samsung at 13.1%.