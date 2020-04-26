OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, one of the most expensive smartphones from the Chinese company. These phones now target industry giants such as Samsung and Apple to intensify the fight in premium segment. However, in a few markets, the company is seeing some drastic cuts in terms of work force.

According to a report by Engadget, the company has downsized in some major European countries that include UK, France and Germany. The report suggests, the staff has been reduced to skeletal teams as low as just three people in a few countries. Some major carriers in UK like O2 and EE have stopped partnering with the smartphone manufacturers due to the steep price hike on devices.

Tuomas L., Head of Strategy, OnePlus Europe stated in public forum, "As OnePlus enters its next phase of strategic growth, we have been evaluating our opportunities for long-term development and sustainability. We have decided to make some changes to the current organizational structure within Europe to better streamline our operations while continuing to meet the needs of our growing community."

He further stated, "As part of our strategy, we are looking to capitalise on opportunities in the Nordic region and Benelux by hiring for new positions, relocating some existing European staff and further enhancing our capabilities in these strategic markets. At the same time, we are making organizational changes in some existing markets, specifically Germany, France and the UK."

The forum claims that approximately 20 employees have been affected by this re-structuring and are being offered redundancy packages according to the local regulations. The teams located in Denmark, Finland, Netherlands and Belgium seem to have the same working force, as these are probably the markets where OnePlus wants to market its product more aggressively.

The company has also been focusing on the Indian market as the prices of the new OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 have pegged competitively. The brand led the premium segment in India last year. The brand launched the OnePlus 8 Pro at a price of $899 (roughly ₹68,600) for the base variant in United States. Same variant is priced at ₹54,999 ($721) in India.

