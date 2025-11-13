OneSource optimistic on weight-loss drug prospects, raises FY28 revenue guidance to over $500 mn
Backed by strong demand across its drug-device and biologics businesses, OneSource Speciality Pharma has raised its FY28 revenue guidance from $400 million to over $500 million, chief executive and managing director Neeraj Sharma told Mint in an interview. The company is also targeting an Ebitda margin of 40% from 28% reported in the September quarter.