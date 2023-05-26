One-time gain sends Jain Irrigation's net up by 251% at ₹977 crore2 min read 26 May 2023, 09:04 PM IST
The Jalgaon-based company has just concluded a cash-and-stock merger with Israel-based micro and drip irrigation firm Rivulis Irrigation Ltd. on 29 March.
Mumbai: Agri-input product and services firm Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, on Friday, announced a 251% year-on-year jump in March quarter net profit at ₹976.7 crore for FY2023, primarily on the back of a Rs.1234.6 crore one-time gain on sale of discontinued operations.
