OneWeb aims to offer high-speed internet in India by mid 2022

OneWeb, a broadband satellite communications company that was acquired by a consortium of investors comprising the UK government and Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Global, plans to provide high-speed internet services in India by mid 2022.

The company on Friday launched 36 satellites from Vostochny Cosmodrome, Russia, taking the total in-orbit constellation to 110 satellites, part of OneWeb’s 648 low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite fleet that can deliver high-speed and low-latency global broadband connectivity.

The launch will enable OneWeb offer telecom services to customers in the UK, Alaska, northern Europe, Greenland, Iceland, the Artic Seas, and Canada from the end of 2021. OneWeb will resume services across the global in 2022, according to an official statement.

“OneWeb has secured global priority spectrum rights and now successfully completed four launches and aims to offer high-speed internet from OneWeb satellites in India by mid-2022," the statement said.

Bharti Enterprises chairperson Mittal had in November told Mint that OneWeb will boost rural broadband connectivity in India and other developing countries, including those in Africa.

“For rural broadband, I would say Africa, India and less developed countries will benefit from OneWeb’s satellite network. They will have the biggest benefit. For critical applications such as defence, the ministry of defence in the UK is already engaging with us because they need connectivity in very remote areas," Mittal had said.

For 5G services, satellite network will play an important role as it will reach areas where fibre and radio airwaves cannot penetrate, Mittal had said. The cost of using satellite network is the highest among the three mediums, and thus, fibre and spectrum will be the preferred modes of transmission of data wherever they will be available, he added.

On Friday, Mittal said OneWeb’s network and infrastructure will help meet the existing and future demand by delivering broadband connectivity to the remotest unconnected corners.

“Overall, there is an overwhelming demand for broadband and the pandemic has taxed infrastructure everywhere and many people worldwide are left with little to no options to access the internet," Mittal said.

Mittal’s comments come amid the Centre's push to ramp up broadband services in urban and rural areas as millions have logged in from their homes since March due to covid-led restrictions, resulting into increased dependency on wireless networks and hurting the quality of services.

The government has already approved a project to set up public Wi-Fi networks to reduce load on wireless services. The project, called Prime Minister Wi-Fi Access Network Interface (PM Wani), will allow setting up public Wi-Fi hotspots at a large number of grocery stores, restaurants, hotels, tea stalls and other places, in urban as well as rural areas.

Bharti Global, the overseas arm of Bharti Enterprises, and the UK government have invested $1 billion in new equity in OneWeb.

The satellite company, headquartered in the UK, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy at the end of March after failing to secure $2 billion financing from lead shareholder SoftBank Group. The portfolio companies of Bharti Global and its subsidiaries include Bharti Airtel Ltd, OneWeb, Gleneagles and Hoxton Hotels, Emtel and Hike.

