OneWeb launches 34 more satellites, nears halfway fleet mark

"OneWeb remains on track to start service this year at the 50th parallel and above with its constellation and to deliver global service in 2022," the company said, adding that it continues to see growing demand from telecommunications providers, ISPs, and governments worldwide to offer its low-latency, high-speed connectivity services to the hardest to reach places. OneWeb has raised $2.7 billion since November last year, with no debt issuance.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}