OneWeb may complete launch of 36 satellites aboard Isro rocket on 26 Mar2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 04:25 PM IST
The constellation will allow Bharti-backed OneWeb to deliver ‘global coverage’ of internet, through distribution partners on the ground
Bharti-backed satellite operator, OneWeb, on Thursday said it plans to complete the launch of all of its low-Earth connectivity satellites as early as 26 March, aboard a rocket by Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro)’s commercial arm, NewSpace India Limited (Nsil). The launch will be OneWeb’s 18th, the company confirmed in a statement on Thursday, where 36 of its satellites will be launched aboard an Nsil rocket.
