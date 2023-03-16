OneWeb may complete launch of 36 satellites aboard Isro rocket on 26 Mar

While most experts have stated that the segment will cater to enterprises and niche applications such as aviation and maritime transit, a growing crop of consumer use cases have also come to the fore. This includes the presence of satellite connectivity for emergency communication on Apple’s latest smartphone lineup, iPhone 14. US and Taiwan chipmakers, Qualcomm and MediaTek, followed Apple soon with the launch of their own satellite connectivity chips for phones, which could open a market for consumer satellite internet services, too.

