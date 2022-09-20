OneWeb satellites arrive in India ahead of launch aboard Isro’s GSLV

In October last year, OneWeb had signed a non-binding letter of intent (LoI) with NSIL to use Isro’s launch services for deploying its satellites. A target launch was slated for 2022, which is now expected to take place in the coming weeks. Following OneWeb’s suspension of launch services in Russia, a OneWeb spokesperson had told Mint on March 9 that the company was “exploring all options" to launch the rest of its satellites.

