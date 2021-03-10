Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >ONGC acquires 5% stake in Indian Gas Exchange

ONGC acquires 5% stake in Indian Gas Exchange

Indian Gas Exchange is a subsidiary of the IEX - India's premier nationwide
1 min read . 08:53 PM IST Staff Writer

  • IGX is India's first automated national-level gas exchange for trading in natural gas in the country
  • 'ONGC is aligned to the government's vision of increasing the share of gas in the energy mix to 15% by 2030 from the current 6.2%,' Shanker said

Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) on Wednesday said it has acquired a 5 per cent stake in Indian Gas Exchange (IGX), joining likes of Adani Total Gas, Torrent Gas and GAIL in nation's first gas exchange.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) on Wednesday said it has acquired a 5 per cent stake in Indian Gas Exchange (IGX), joining likes of Adani Total Gas, Torrent Gas and GAIL in nation's first gas exchange.

"ONGC signed a Share Purchase and Shareholders Agreement (SPSHA) with the Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) and the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) in the presence of Oil Secretary Tarun Kapoor and ONGC head Shashi Shanker," the company said in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

"ONGC signed a Share Purchase and Shareholders Agreement (SPSHA) with the Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) and the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) in the presence of Oil Secretary Tarun Kapoor and ONGC head Shashi Shanker," the company said in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The Indian Gas Exchange is a subsidiary of the IEX - India's premier nationwide, automated electricity trading platform. Earlier this year, the IEX announced the strategic investments of 5 per cent each by leading players in the gas value chain – Adani Total Gas, Torrent Gas and GAIL (India) Ltd in IGX.

IGX is India's first automated national-level gas exchange for trading in natural gas in the country. It started operations on June 15, 2020 as a gas trading platform and has been operating as the gas exchange since December 2020.

The exchange operates under the regulatory framework of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB).

The Indian Gas Exchange currently offers trade in five contracts, including daily, weekly, weekday, fortnightly and monthly, at three physical hubs - Hazira and Dahej in Gujarat and KG Basin in Andhra Pradesh.

"ONGC is aligned to the government's vision of increasing the share of gas in the energy mix to 15% by 2030 from the current 6.2%," Shanker said.

"We believe that the gas markets are key to facilitating the efficient and competitive gas trade in India. ONGC is pleased to be part of the Indian Gas Exchange and we look forward to develop the gas markets in the country through joint and synchronised efforts in the coming years," he said.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.