Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  ONGC and its partners to decide operating Russia's Sakhalin 1 project

ONGC and its partners to decide operating Russia's Sakhalin 1 project

ONGC Videsh, the overseas investment arm of India's top explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp., did not see ‘any immediate impact,’ on the operation of the project due to Exxon's decision
1 min read . 08:54 PM IST Reuters

  • ONGC Videsh, and Japan's SODECO own 20% while the remainder is held by Rosneft

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India's ONGC Videsh said it and its partners will decide on how to keep operating the Sakhalin 1 project over next few weeks, after Exxon Mobil's decision to exit Russia's oil and gas sector over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

India's ONGC Videsh said it and its partners will decide on how to keep operating the Sakhalin 1 project over next few weeks, after Exxon Mobil's decision to exit Russia's oil and gas sector over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Exxon, with a 30% stake, has operated the project in Russia's Far East since production began in 2005. ONGC Videsh, and Japan's SODECO own 20% while the remainder is held by Rosneft.

Exxon, with a 30% stake, has operated the project in Russia's Far East since production began in 2005. ONGC Videsh, and Japan's SODECO own 20% while the remainder is held by Rosneft.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

ONGC Videsh, the overseas investment arm of India's top explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp., did not see "any immediate impact," on the operation of the project due to Exxon's decision, it said in an emailed statement.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!