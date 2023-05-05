ONGC appoints Manish Patil as director of human resources

New Delhi: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has appointed Manish Patil as its director of human resources, the company announced on Friday.
New Delhi: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has appointed Manish Patil as its director of human resources, the company announced on Friday.
Patil, an energy professional with more than three decades of experience, joins ONGC from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IndianOil), where he held various senior positions across operations, information systems and management services in HR. Patil served as executive director of HR & CSR at the IOC corporate office.
Patil, an energy professional with more than three decades of experience, joins ONGC from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IndianOil), where he held various senior positions across operations, information systems and management services in HR. Patil served as executive director of HR & CSR at the IOC corporate office.
“I look forward to contributing to the Company’s growth and transformation and leverage the rich talent pool of Team ONGC. These are exciting times for the energy sector and I am eager to work alongside 26,000 plus energy soldiers of ONGC in the country," Patil said in a statement.
Patil holds a Mechanical Engineering degree from the Government Engineering College, Raipur, an Executive MBA degree from the University of Ljubljana, and an Advanced Diploma in Cyber Laws from Government Law College, as well as a Post Graduate Diploma in Human Resources Management.
His extensive experience in the midstream and downstream sector will be an asset to ONGC, as it continues to navigate a rapidly changing energy landscape, the company said.