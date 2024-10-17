Pushed by finance ministry, ONGC to reduce arbitration, use IIAC services
Summary
- The PSU will not engage in arbitrations in public procurement contracts if the disputed amount exceeds ₹10 crore, days after peer Oil India said it would opt out of this expensive dispute resolution process following a finance ministry advisory.
New Delhi: State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd (ONGC) will not engage in arbitration in public procurement contracts if the disputed amount exceeds ₹10 crore, days after peer Oil India Ltd (OIL) said it would opt out of this expensive dispute resolution process following a finance ministry advisory.