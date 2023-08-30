Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  ONGC backs its net zero goal with 2 tn

ONGC backs its net zero goal with 2 tn

1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 12:13 AM IST Rituraj Baruah

  • Chairman and CEO Arun Kumar Singh says the firm is focussing on many aspects of energy transition

The firm is charting a roadmap for opportunities in renewables and low-carbon sector, ONGC chairman Arun Kumar Singh said.

State-owned ONGC plans to invest around 2 trillion towards its energy transition efforts until 2038, said chairman and chief executive Arun Kumar Singh.

At a press briefing following its annual general meeting, Singh said it is focussing on many aspects of energy transition, including green hydrogen, offshore endeavors, and solar initiatives. The company had announced its plans to invest 1 trillion over the next seven years on energy transition initiatives. “We announced scope 1 and scope 2 transitions by 2038. It requires 2 trillion. 1 trillion will be (invested) by 2030 and it has various parts. Primarily initial expenditure will be to reduce the Scope 1 first and then we go to Scope 2. So there are two parts."

“It has all the components, from green ammonia to solar and hydrogen. It has PSP and then you have offshore. Everything is there," he added.

Addressing the shareholders, he said the firm is charting a roadmap for opportunities in renewables and low-carbon sectors and plans to scale up its renewable portfolio to 10 GW by 2030.

“ONGC is actively exploring collaborations with leading players to leverage various low carbon energy opportunities including renewables, green hydrogen, green ammonia and derivatives of green hydrogen. Moreover, there’s increasing focus on research and development in carbon capture, utilization, and storage technologies to mitigate emissions from the existing processes."

ONGC signed a deal to establish a 5 GW solar power plant in Rajasthan and is scouting for another 5 GW of renewable energy capacity. It also plans to have 25 compressed bio gas plants by FY26. “It makes a strong economic sense in investing in green initiatives with a carbon market in the making."

That said, the company will continue to focus on conventional hydrocarbon exploration and production business. “ONGC has enough financial muscle to carry India’s energy story and the transition story simultaneously for the next 5-10 years," he said.

Further, company officials also informed that the production level of Sakhalin-1, where ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL) has stake, has reached the level of about 180,000 barrels per day, close to pre-crisis production level of about 200,000 barrels per day.

In case of Mozambique, where OVL is executing its largest project, security situation has continued to improve and construction boots are on the ground. The company expects revocation of force majeure anytime this fiscal.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rituraj Baruah

Rituraj Baruah is a senior correspondent at Mint, reporting on housing, urban affairs, small businesses and energy. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last six years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate. He has previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 12:13 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.