ONGC caps crude oil well blowout in Assam's Sivasagar after gas leak began on June 12: Hardeep Singh Puri

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has capped the blowout of its crude oil well on 27 June at Sivasagar district in Assam, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said.

In a post on the social media platform X, Puri wrote, “ONGC has successfully capped the blow out of well RDS#147A at 1115 hours hrs today. This blow out started on 12th June and has been capped successfully within shortest possible time following all the best practices (sic).”

Praising the crisis management team of ONGC, international well control experts and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The blowout occurred on June 12 at Well No RDS 147A, Rig No SKP 135, located in the Rudrasagar oil field at Barichuk, Bhatiapar. SK Petro Services, a private firm, operated the well on behalf of ONGC, reported PTI.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma previously urged Minister Hardeep Puri to instruct ONGC to intensify their efforts to manage the blowout in a 'mission mode'.

Following the capping of the blowout today, Assam CM expressed gratitude to Puri and wrote on X, “Thank you Hon’ble Minister Shri @HardeepSPuri Ji for your exceptional leadership and persistence in sealing the gas leak at #RDS147A, Sivasagar- which has been a great cause of concern for all of us. We also acknowledge the tireless efforts put in by Team @ONGC and members of our State administration.”

Praising the residents in Sivasagar, he further added, “but above all , my deepest gratitude to the brave men and women of Sivasagar, especially those residing in the affected areas, for displaying extraordinary levels of perseverance and extending unstinted cooperation with all concerned agencies over the last two weeks.”