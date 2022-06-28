Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ONGC chopper makes emergency landing in Arabian sea; all 9 aboard rescued

ONGC chopper makes emergency landing in Arabian sea; all 9 aboard rescued

ONGC has key oil and gas fields off the Mumbai coast and Pawan Hans helicopters routinely ferry company employees and officers to the oil installations far away from the coastline. (Photo: Reuters) 
1 min read . 05:15 PM ISTRituraj Baruah

  • ONGC vessel Malviya-16 rescued four people, one person was pulled out by rescue boat from the rig Sagar Kiran. Navy choppers airlifted four unconscious persons to hospitals in Mumbai, the state-run oil company said

NEW DELHI: All nine people aboard an ONGC helicopter which made an emergency landing near a rig in the Arabian Sea earlier today have been rescued.

Four critical survivors have been taken to an ONGC hospital by navy helicopters, as per a tweet by Chief PRO Mumbai, Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence.

ONGC vessel Malviya-16 rescued four people, one person was pulled out by rescue boat from the rig Sagar Kiran. Navy choppers airlifted four unconscious persons to hospitals in Mumbai, the state-run oil company said.

In a tweet, the Indian Coast Guard, said, “In a swiftly coordinated maritime life saving operation in Arabian Sea, prudent coordination amidst stakeholders resulted in accounting of all 9 pax of the ill fated @ONGC_ Pawan Hans. Alert eyes and prompt response at the western seaboard’s concerted efforts resulted in #SAR ops."

ONGC also has been updating on the incident and rescue operations. “Helicopter carrying 7 passengers & 2 pilots makes emergency landing in #Arabian Sea near #ONGC rig Sagar Kiran in #Mumbai High," it said in a Twitter post.

In 2018, a Pawan Hans helicopter carrying seven people, including five officials of the company, had crashed off Mumbai’s coast. All the seven, including two pilots, died in the incident.

Last year, a barge with 261 of its personnel deployed for offshore drilling in Bombay High in the Arabian Sea got de-anchored and started drifting because of the cyclonic storm Tauktae. The barge was later “steadied“, the company had said.