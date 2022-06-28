ONGC chopper makes emergency landing in Arabian sea; all 9 aboard rescued

ONGC vessel Malviya-16 rescued four people, one person was pulled out by rescue boat from the rig Sagar Kiran. Navy choppers airlifted four unconscious persons to hospitals in Mumbai, the state-run oil company said
NEW DELHI: All nine people aboard an ONGC helicopter which made an emergency landing near a rig in the Arabian Sea earlier today have been rescued.
Four critical survivors have been taken to an ONGC hospital by navy helicopters, as per a tweet by Chief PRO Mumbai, Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence.
ONGC vessel Malviya-16 rescued four people, one person was pulled out by rescue boat from the rig Sagar Kiran. Navy choppers airlifted four unconscious persons to hospitals in Mumbai, the state-run oil company said.
In a tweet, the Indian Coast Guard, said, “In a swiftly coordinated maritime life saving operation in Arabian Sea, prudent coordination amidst stakeholders resulted in accounting of all 9 pax of the ill fated @ONGC_ Pawan Hans. Alert eyes and prompt response at the western seaboard’s concerted efforts resulted in #SAR ops."
ONGC also has been updating on the incident and rescue operations. “Helicopter carrying 7 passengers & 2 pilots makes emergency landing in #Arabian Sea near #ONGC rig Sagar Kiran in #Mumbai High," it said in a Twitter post.
In 2018, a Pawan Hans helicopter carrying seven people, including five officials of the company, had crashed off Mumbai’s coast. All the seven, including two pilots, died in the incident.
Last year, a barge with 261 of its personnel deployed for offshore drilling in Bombay High in the Arabian Sea got de-anchored and started drifting because of the cyclonic storm Tauktae. The barge was later “steadied“, the company had said.