Business News/ Companies / News/  ONGC commences oil production in KG basin deep-water block

ONGC commences oil production in KG basin deep-water block

Rituraj Baruah

  • At peak, the field will likely produce 45,000 barrels of oil per day and over 10 million metric standard cubic meters per day of gas.

ONGC contributes around 71% of India's oil and gas production. (File Photo: Bloomberg)

New Delhi: State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) has commenced production from the its deep water KG-DWN-98/2 block, off the coast of Bay of Bengal. This development is set to boost ONGC’s overall oil and gas output by 11% and 15%, respectively, the explorer said in a statement.

The remaining oil and gas fields of the block is expected to become operational by mid-2024. At peak, the field will likely produce 45,000 barrels of oil per day and over 10 million metric standard cubic meters per day of gas.

In a post on Sunday on X, formerly Twitter, petroleum and natural gas minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said that the project is likely to add 7% to India's current oil and gas production. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauded the achievement as a significant milestone in India's energy sector.

ONGC contributes around 71% of India's oil and gas production, according to information available on the company's website.

“…ONGC had successfully executed phase 1 of the project in March 2020, achieving the commencement of gas production from U field of the KG-DWN-98/2 Block in record time of 10 months," the company said in a statement. “With commencement of this First Oil on 7 January 2024, ONGC is nearing completion of Phase 2, culminating into commencement of oil production from the ‘M’ field of KG-DWN-98/2."

The project's success involved navigating challenges posed by the crude's waxy nature. ONGC employed a novel pipe-in-pipe technology, a first in India, to address these issues. While certain specialized subsea hardware was sourced internationally, the bulk of the fabrication work was carried out at the Modular Fabrication Facility in Kattupalli, Tamil Nadu.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rituraj Baruah

Rituraj Baruah is a senior correspondent at Mint, reporting on housing, urban affairs, small businesses and energy. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last six years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate. He has previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.
