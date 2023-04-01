ONGC contributes ₹100 crore to PM CARES Fund1 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 12:59 PM IST
ONGC had contributed ₹300 crore to the PM CARES Fund in April 2020 during the first wave of the pandemic and another ₹70 crore during FY2021-22
New Delhi: State-run energy major Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) contributed ₹100 crore to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund to assist in the fight against COVID-19 and H3N2 virus.
