New Delhi: State-run energy major Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) contributed ₹100 crore to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund to assist in the fight against COVID-19 and H3N2 virus.

This comes at a time when India is witnessing a surge in coronavirus infections.

“This contribution will facilitate the government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure, specifically with respect to fighting COVID-19 and H3N2 influenza virus," the company said in a media release.

“India’s energy sector continues to energise the country’s health infrastructure. Very happy to receive a cheque of ₹100 cr for PM Cares Fund from energy Maharatna ONGC to further strengthen PM Narendra Modi Ji’s resolve to protect citizens against Covid-19 & H3N2 virus," Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in a tweet.

ONGC had contributed ₹300 crore to the PM CARES Fund in April 2020 during the first wave of the pandemic and another ₹70 crore during FY2021-22 for maintaining medical equipment purchased by oil public sector enterprises (PSEs) during the two waves of the pandemic.

The contribution to the PM CARES Fund is a part of ONGC’s ongoing efforts to support society and the nation in these difficult times. The company remains committed to its core values of social responsibility, sustainability, and excellence in all its operations.