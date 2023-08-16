ONGC, four others vie for Fortum projects

Actis, which invests only in emerging markets, has so far committed $2.1 billion for the Indian market and now has its third clean energy firm Blupine Energy in the sector after selling Sprng Energy and Ostro Energy to Shell Plc and ReNew Power Ventures, respectively. Singapore’s Sembcorp Industries Ltd is also active in the space and is in talks to buy clean energy projects totalling 1.1 GW from ReNew Energy Global Plc at an enterprise value of around $1.2 billion for which Ahmedabad-based Torrent Power also submitted a non-binding offer, Mint reported earlier.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}