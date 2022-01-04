MUMBAI : State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation's (ONGC) Director HR (human resources), Alka Mittal, has been given additional charge of chairman and managing director, making her the first woman to head the energy major, ONGC said in a tweet on Monday evening.

"ONGC Director (HR) Dr Alka Mittal has been entrusted with additional charge of ONGC CMD, making her the first woman to head the #Energy major," ONGC tweeted from its official handle.

Mittal was given the additional charge after incumbent Subhash Kumar superannuated on December 31, 2021. She is also the senior-most director on the ONGC board.

Mittal however, is not the first woman to head an energy company in India. While in 2014 Nishi Vasudeva became the first woman to head the state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL); in 2017, Dr Yasmine Hilton became the head of Shell Companies in India.

"Mittal is a post graduate in Economics, MBA (HRM) and Doctorate in Commerce and Business Studies. She joined ONGC as a Graduate Trainee in 1985 and brings with her an extremely rich experience spanning over three decades," said ONGC on its website.

Mittal is the first woman to hold the charge of a full-time Director in ONGC’s history. She is also on the board of ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals Limited (OMPL) as ONGC nominee Director since August 2015.

Prior to joining as Director (HR), Mittal held the post of Chief Skill Development (CSD) of the company wherein she streamlined the activities and brought in uniformity in the working of the Skill Development Centres of ONGC.

During this period, she has also implemented the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) in ONGC engaging more than 5000 apprentices across all work centres.

Mittla is also an executive committee member of NIPM (National Institute of Personnel Management), and was President of Forum for Women in Public Sector (WIPs) Northern Region till recently and heads the Women Development Forum of ONGC.

