Home / Companies / News / ONGC hopes its Sakhalin-1 stake will not be affected by Russian takeover
ONGC hopes its Sakhalin-1 stake will not be affected by Russian takeover
1 min read.07:56 PM ISTNidhi Verma, Reuters
ONGC hopes that Russia's take over of Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project will not impact its stake in the asset as New Delhi has strong ties with Moscow, chairperson Alka Mittal said
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp hopes that Russia's take over of Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project will not impact its stake in the asset as New Delhi has strong ties with Moscow, its chairperson said on Thursday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp hopes that Russia's take over of Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project will not impact its stake in the asset as New Delhi has strong ties with Moscow, its chairperson said on Thursday.
A senior Russian lawmaker said on Thursday that Moscow would take control of the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project in which ExxonMobil, Japan's SODECO and India's ONGC Videsh are partners, a week after taking over the neighbouring Sakhalin-2.
A senior Russian lawmaker said on Thursday that Moscow would take control of the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project in which ExxonMobil, Japan's SODECO and India's ONGC Videsh are partners, a week after taking over the neighbouring Sakhalin-2.