ONGC in talks with Gentari for joint venture in energy storage3 min read 29 Aug 2023, 12:26 AM IST
ONGC would look at both battery storage and pump storage projects (PSP), chairman and chief executive Arun Kumar Singh said in an interview
NEW DELHI : Oil and Natural Gas Corp. (ONGC) Ltd is in talks with global entities including Malaysia’s Gentari to form a joint venture in energy storage, chairman and chief executive Arun Kumar Singh said, as the energy giant makes strides in its energy-transition journey.