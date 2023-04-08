ONGC increases stake in Mangalore SEZ to 49%

“it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 08.04.2023 has approved acquisition of 1,15,20,000 equity shares of Mangalore SEZ Ltd( MSEZ) from IL&FS at total consideration of Rs. 40.32 Crore. After this acquisition, equity stake of the Company shall increase from 26 percent to 49 percent , in MSEZ," said ONGC.