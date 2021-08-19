ONGC invites offers for enhancing production from its marginal nomination fields

Other features include: a contract period of 15 years with an option to extend by five years; a reduction of 10% in the royalty rate for incremental production of natural gas over and above BAU scenario; easy to administer revenue sharing model-based contract; continuous exploration permitted during the contract period including the right to explore all kinds of hydrocarbon; no past investment/ expenditure incurred by the ONGC to be shared or paid by the contractor; ease of entry/ exit and incentive for partners to enhance production beyond committed incremental production.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}