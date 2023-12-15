ONGC launches Shared Finance Services to centralize vendor payments
Under ONGC's new system, launched in collaboration with IBM Consulting, tokens will be created for unresolved queries, aiming to resolve them within 48 hours
New Delhi: State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd (ONGC) on Thursday announced the launch of ONGC Shared Finance Services (SFS) in collaboration with IBM Consulting to centralize and standardize all vendor payments of ONGC.
