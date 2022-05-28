ONGC logs 31.6% rise in Q4 net profit

In a statement, the company said that the total dividend for FY22 would be 210% ( ₹10.50 per share of face value ₹5 each) with a total payout of ₹13,209 crore. It includes interim dividend of 145% ( ₹7.25 per share) already paid during the year and final dividend of 65% ( ₹3.25 per share) recommended by the board.