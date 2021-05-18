ONGC: Measures to mitigate impact of cyclone Tauktae underway

As per an official statement, INS Kochi and INS Kolkata - two ships of the Indian Navy and one Tug Boat of Afcons, one OSV (Offshore Supply vessel) of ONGC, Coast Guard vessel 'ICG Samarth' have been pressed into service for the rescue service of Barge 'Papaa-305' that started drifting after its anchors gave way. Three more ONGC OSVs and two MSVs (Multipurpose Support Vessel) have been mobilized for the same purpose.