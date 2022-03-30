ONGC OFS: Issue oversubscribed, receives bids worth 4,854 cr

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Government-owned ONGC's offer for sale (OFS) received oversubscribtion on the first day of the launch on Wednesday. Overall, the government plans to offload a 1.5% stake in the company through the issue.

Data given on NSE showed that ONGC's offer for sale received cumulative bids of 30,35,29,532 equity shares against the base offered size of 8,49,16,884 equity shares. With that, the OFS has oversubscribed by 3.57 times.

The OFS has a floor price of ₹159.91 apiece. Thereby, the cumulative bids received on the first day are aggregating to approximately over ₹4,853.74 crore.

ONGC's OFS opened today where the government offered a 0.75% stake for bidding. However, on March 30, trading was allowed only to non-retail investors.

The government additionally plans to sell up to another 0.75% - taking the total stake sale to about 1.5% in ONGC.

On BSE, ONGC shares witnessed selling pressure. The shares closed at ₹162.25 apiece down by 5.14% on the exchange. The shares traded between the day's high and low of ₹164.90 apiece and ₹161.35 apiece respectively.