ONGC OFS: Issue oversubscribed, receives bids worth 4,854 cr

Data given on NSE showed that ONGC's offer for sale received cumulative bids of 30,35,29,532 equity shares against the base offered size of 8,49,16,884 equity shares. With that, the OFS has oversubscribed by 3.57 times.
Government-owned ONGC's offer for sale (OFS) received oversubscribtion on the first day of the launch on Wednesday. Overall, the government plans to offload a 1.5% stake in the company through the issue.
The OFS has a floor price of ₹159.91 apiece. Thereby, the cumulative bids received on the first day are aggregating to approximately over ₹4,853.74 crore.
ONGC's OFS opened today where the government offered a 0.75% stake for bidding. However, on March 30, trading was allowed only to non-retail investors.
The government additionally plans to sell up to another 0.75% - taking the total stake sale to about 1.5% in ONGC.
The OFS will continue tomorrow (March 31) where retail investors and non-retail investors who chose to carry forward their un-allotted bids, will be allowed to participate.
On BSE, ONGC shares witnessed selling pressure. The shares closed at ₹162.25 apiece down by 5.14% on the exchange. The shares traded between the day's high and low of ₹164.90 apiece and ₹161.35 apiece respectively.
