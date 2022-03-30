Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ONGC OFS: Issue oversubscribed, receives bids worth 4,854 cr

ONGC OFS: Issue oversubscribed, receives bids worth 4,854 cr


1 min read . 06:43 PM IST Livemint

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Government-owned ONGC's offer for sale (OFS) received oversubscribtion on the first day of the launch on Wednesday. Overall, the government plans to offload a 1.5% stake in the company through the issue.

Data given on NSE showed that ONGC's offer for sale received cumulative bids of 30,35,29,532 equity shares against the base offered size of 8,49,16,884 equity shares. With that, the OFS has oversubscribed by 3.57 times.

The OFS has a floor price of 159.91 apiece. Thereby, the cumulative bids received on the first day are aggregating to approximately over 4,853.74 crore.

ONGC's OFS opened today where the government offered a 0.75% stake for bidding. However, on March 30, trading was allowed only to non-retail investors.

The government additionally plans to sell up to another 0.75% - taking the total  stake sale to about 1.5% in ONGC.

The OFS will continue tomorrow (March 31) where retail investors and non-retail investors who chose to carry forward their un-allotted bids, will be allowed to participate.

On BSE, ONGC shares witnessed selling pressure. The shares closed at 162.25 apiece down by 5.14% on the exchange. The shares traded between the day's high and low of 164.90 apiece and 161.35 apiece respectively.

