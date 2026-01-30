ONGC to offload stake in petchem arm OPal, eyes global investors
Summary
The proposed share sale in ONGC subsidiary is part of the government's requirement to offload stakes to monetize assets
Panaji: State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp. plans to come up with a global tender for selling stake in its petrochemical subsidiary, according to a top executive.
